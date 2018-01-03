Williams did not record a catch in Sunday's win over the Raiders, finishing his rookie season with 11 catches for 95 yards.

Disappointing doesn't begin to describe Williams' rookie season, as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft had a hard time even getting on the field, much less factoring in on offense. A herniated disc in Williams' back suffered during the preseason essentially ended the rookie's season before it even began, as the 23-year-old never got in much of a rhythm with quarterback Philip Rivers and was firmly behind Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin on the depth chart by the time he was activated from the PUP list in Week 6. The Chargers presumably invested enough draft capital in the Clemson product to give him an extended run at a starting spot in the near future, but with Keenan Allen locked in as the team's No. 1 receiving option, and Tyrell Williams (restricted free agent) and Travis Benjamin both lingering as potentially receiving threats for seasons to come, it's hard to pinpoint Williams fantasy worth come 2018.