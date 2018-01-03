Chargers' Mike Williams: Ends disappointing rookie season on low note
Williams did not record a catch in Sunday's win over the Raiders, finishing his rookie season with 11 catches for 95 yards.
Disappointing doesn't begin to describe Williams' rookie season, as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft had a hard time even getting on the field, much less factoring in on offense. A herniated disc in Williams' back suffered during the preseason essentially ended the rookie's season before it even began, as the 23-year-old never got in much of a rhythm with quarterback Philip Rivers and was firmly behind Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin on the depth chart by the time he was activated from the PUP list in Week 6. The Chargers presumably invested enough draft capital in the Clemson product to give him an extended run at a starting spot in the near future, but with Keenan Allen locked in as the team's No. 1 receiving option, and Tyrell Williams (restricted free agent) and Travis Benjamin both lingering as potentially receiving threats for seasons to come, it's hard to pinpoint Williams fantasy worth come 2018.
More News
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Shut out in win•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Catches one pass after two-game absence•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Will play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Questionable after full practice•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Returns to limited practice•
-
SportsLine: Wild card pool rankings
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...