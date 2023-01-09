Williams is scheduled to undergo further evaluation Monday after exiting Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Broncos with an injury to the left side of his lower back, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Even though the Chargers were locked in as the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs prior to kickoff, head coach Brandon Staley chose to have most of the team's key starters play in the regular-season finale in an effort to stay sharp for the wild-card round. The decision came at the cost of Williams sustaining the back injury in the second quarter, with the wideout requiring assistance off the field from the training staff before being carted to the locker room. Fortunately for Williams and the Chargers, initial X-rays on his back returned negative, and the early expectation is that the 28-year-old will be available for Saturday's wild-card game in Jacksonville. The upcoming evaluation should shed further light on Williams' condition, and even if he ultimately gets the green light to play this weekend, his practice reps could be managed to some degree while he nurses the injury. Williams finished the regular season with 63 catches for 895 yards and four touchdowns on 93 targets over 13 appearances.