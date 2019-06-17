Williams said he's confident in handling an expanded role after the Chargers lost Tyrell Williams to the Raiders, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official website reports. I'm a lot more confident coming out here and playing," (Mike) Williams said. "My role is going to expand with Tyrell leaving. A lot more balls coming my way. I'm looking forward to it."

With the 2017 first-round pick coming off a season that included 10 touchdown catches on 66 targets, the Chargers didn't appear interested in re-signing Tyrell Williams at market value. Mike Williams now steps in as the No. 2 receiver, while Travis Benjamin will try to fend off Dylan Cantrell, Geremy Davis and Artavis Scott for the No. 3 job. There's still some concern regarding volume, as wide receivers accounted for 55-58 percent of the Chargers' targets each of the past three years, ranking 18th or lower every season since Ken Whisenhunt took over as offensive coordinator. It was less of an issue when Philip Rivers challenged for 600 pass attempts, but he dropped off to 508 last season with the help of a strong defense. On the other hand, Williams may prove himself a good enough player to dictate team strategy, potentially encouraging Rivers to throw fewer passes to Keenan Allen, Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler. The return of Hunter Henry adds another variable, but most of the tight end's volume should come from the basket that went to Antonio Gates (45 targets) and Virgil Green (27) last season.