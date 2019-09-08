Williams was forced out of Sunday's game against the Colts with a knee injury.

Prior to his exit, Williams had logged two catches (on three targets) for 29 yards. If he's forced to miss any time, Travis Benjamin and Dontrelle Inman are next up for wideout targets behind the team's top option, Keenan Allen.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories