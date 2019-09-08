Chargers' Mike Williams: Exits game with knee injury
Williams was forced out of Sunday's game against the Colts with a knee injury.
Prior to his exit, Williams had logged two catches (on three targets) for 29 yards. If he's forced to miss any time, Travis Benjamin and Dontrelle Inman are next up for wideout targets behind the team's top option, Keenan Allen.
More News
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Not close to practicing•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Removed from PUP list•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Ahead of schedule in recovery•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: May stay on PUP list•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Targets October return•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Begins running Tuesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...