Williams is being evaluated for a head injury during Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Williams caught his only target for three yards. In his absence, Joshua Palmer, Quentin Johnstonand Derius Davis are on hand to log WR snaps alongside Keenan Allen.
More News
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Re-enters Sunday's game•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Not slated to play Saturday•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Healthy and practicing•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Restructures contract for cap room•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Has chance to play in second round•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Expected to miss 2-3 weeks•