Further tests have revealed that Williams suffered a small non-surgical fracture in his back and the wideout is now expected to miss two-to-three weeks, per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com.

The Chargers had already downgraded Williams to out for Saturday night's playoff opener against the Jaguars, but it appears as though he'll miss time beyond this weekend. As a result, Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter are in line to see added wideout snaps for Los Angeles alongside Keenan Allen on Saturday, and likely beyond should the team advance past the wild-card round.