Williams (shoulder) is expected to play Sunday against the Bengals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
That echoes a previous report by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, which noted that the wideout is trending toward active status, assuming no setbacks in warmups. Williams, who was limited at practice this past week, had been looking pretty iffy for Week 1 as of Saturday night, but Schefter relays that "the team now believes he's ready to play." Confirmation, either way, will arrive upon the release of the Chargers' inactive list in advance of Sunday's 4:05 ET kickoff. If Williams is indeed in uniform, it's unclear if he'll be ready for a full workload, but when available, he's set to be part of the team's clear-cut top wide receiver duo along with PPR-ace Keenan Allen.
More News
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: May be available Week 1 after all•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Deemed questionable for opener•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Returns limited in practice•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: May be game-time decision Sunday•