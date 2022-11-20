Williams (ankle) is officially listed as questionable, but he's expected to play Sunday against the Chiefs, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports.

Williams is on track to play for the first time since Week 7 due to an ankle injury, but fantasy managers should still confirm his status before locking him into lineups. Unfortunately, the Chargers don't play until 8:20 p.m. ET, so if Williams is a surprise scratch, there'll be few replacement options available.