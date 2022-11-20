Williams (ankle) is officially listed as questionable, but he's expected to play Sunday against the Chiefs, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports.
Williams is on track to play for the first time since Week 7 due to an ankle injury, but fantasy managers should still confirm his status before locking him into lineups. Unfortunately, the Chargers don't play until 8:20 p.m. ET, so if Williams is a surprise scratch, there'll be few replacement options available.
More News
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Logs another limited practice•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Back at practice•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Expected to practice this week•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Out Sunday, could practice Week 11•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Deemed week-to-week•