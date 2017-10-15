Chargers' Mike Williams: Expected to play Sunday
Williams (back) will make his NFL debut in Sunday's game against the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
A limited practice participant all week, Williams relayed Friday that he expects to make his season debut Sunday. While it looks like he'll play, he may be eased into action as he acclimates to the NFL.
More News
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Could make season debut Sunday•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Still limited at practice•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Still not certain for Week 6•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Likely to make NFL debut Oct. 15•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Officially out for Week 5•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Unlikely to return for Week 5•
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...