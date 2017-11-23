Chargers' Mike Williams: Expected to play Thursday
Williams (knee) is expected to play Thursday against the Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The same applies to fellow wideout Travis Benjamin (abdomen), though both are speculative Week 12 fantasy plays in the context of a crowded Chargers pass-catching corps headed by Keenan Allen, who logged 12 catches in Week 11. Williams recorded career-highs in catches (five), targets (eight) and receiving yards (38) in this past Sunday's 54-24 win over the Bills, so things are trending in the right direction for the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. That said, Williams is not yet the fantasy lineup lock that he could develop into down the road.
