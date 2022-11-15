Coach Brandon Staley said Monday that Williams (ankle) is slated to return to practice this week, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Williams hasn't played since Week 7 due to a high right-ankle sprain, but the Chargers' Week 8 bye means he's missed just two games as a result of the health concern. Williams and Keenan Allen (hamstring) are in line to get back on the practice field, but it's unclear if they'll make enough progress to be able to suit up Sunday versus the Chiefs. Wednesday's injury report will reveal how much work, if any, Williams handled in the first session of Week 11 prep.