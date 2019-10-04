Chargers' Mike Williams: Expected to suit up Sunday
Williams (back), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, indicated he'll be good to go for the contest, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports. "I'm playing. I'm solid," Williams said.
Even though he still sports an injury designation, Williams is encouraged with where he stands physically after back spasms prevented him from making the flight to Miami last week ahead of the Chargers' eventual win over the Dolphins. As evidence, Williams practiced in some capacity Wednesday through Friday, capping the week with a full showing. Assuming his prediction comes to pass, Williams isn't expected to face any limitations during the game and should profile as one of the Chargers' top red-zone weapons.
