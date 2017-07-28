Williams (back) responded positively to a second epidural and could return at some point during training camp, ESPN.com's Eric D. Williams reports. "He'll see our doctors this weekend and will get more of a timetable of where he is," Chargers GM Tom Telesco said. "I think he's more trending towards not working early in camp, which is not a surprise. But we'll kind of take it from there."

Williams hasn't practiced since suffering a mild disc herniation in mid-May, and while both player and team believe surgery won't be needed, the rookie still figures to open training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list. The Chargers can afford to ease their first-round pick into action, as Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams, Travis Benjamin and Dontrelle Inman (abdomen) give the team plenty of veteran firepower at wide receiver. The impressive depth means Williams could start his career with a limited role even if the back injury dissipates faster than expected.