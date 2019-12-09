Chargers' Mike Williams: Finally ends TD drought
Williams caught two of three targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 45-10 rout of the Jaguars.
After finding the end zone 10 times in 16 games last season, it took until Week 14 for Williams to score his first TD of 2019. The third-year wideout has otherwise had a strong campaign, though, and his 841 receiving yards are already a new career high.
