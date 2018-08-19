Chargers' Mike Williams: Finds end zone in preseason win
Williams secured his only target for a 25-yard touchdown in the Chargers' 24-14 preseason win over the Seahawks on Saturday.
The second-year receiver made his one catch count, showing off his athleticism by going up high and over the defender to snare the touchdown throw from Geno Smith. Williams saw Tyrell Williams draw the start opposite Keenan Allen, but he has the talent to challenge the latter for the No. 2 role as the season unfolds. Last season's seventh overall pick is now at full health after a back injury limited him to 10 games in 2017, and a pass-heavy Chargers offense should help him exponentially improve on last season's modest 11 receptions.
More News
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Catches two passes in preseason opener•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Looking good early•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Returns to practice Monday•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Sidelined by mild hamstring strain•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Healthy for offseason program•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Ends disappointing rookie season on low note•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking Browns with Gordon back
Josh Gordon is back. Are the Browns a good Fantasy offense?
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these fifteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Edelman
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...