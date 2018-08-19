Williams secured his only target for a 25-yard touchdown in the Chargers' 24-14 preseason win over the Seahawks on Saturday.

The second-year receiver made his one catch count, showing off his athleticism by going up high and over the defender to snare the touchdown throw from Geno Smith. Williams saw Tyrell Williams draw the start opposite Keenan Allen, but he has the talent to challenge the latter for the No. 2 role as the season unfolds. Last season's seventh overall pick is now at full health after a back injury limited him to 10 games in 2017, and a pass-heavy Chargers offense should help him exponentially improve on last season's modest 11 receptions.