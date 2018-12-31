Chargers' Mike Williams: Finds paydirt in win
Williams hauled in five of six targets for 65 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-9 win over the Broncos. He also lost 11 yards on his lone rushing attempt.
WIlliams found himself open in the middle of the end zone for a three-yard score to give his team a 14-3 lead in the third quarter. The Clemson product closed out the regular season with two of his three biggest games of the year in terms of receptions, producing five and seven-catch efforts with three touchdowns over his final three contests. Unfortunately for him, he sandwiched those games with a one-catch dud against the Ravens in Week 16, and now he must face them again on the road in the first round of the playoffs.
