Williams caught four of eight targets for 67 yards in Sunday's 17-14 win over Tennessee.

It was a somewhat disappointing day for Williams against what has been a vulnerable Titans secondary, but he came up big late with a 35-yard catch inside the final minute to help set up the game-winning field goal. Williams has a 10-183-1 line on 14 targets in two games since returning from an ankle injury, and he could post big numbers in Week 16 against a reeling Colts defense that just got lit up by Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn.