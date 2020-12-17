Williams (back) is a "true game-time decision" for Thursday night's game against the Raiders, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
As is fellow receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring). Either way, the duo's Week 15 status will be revealed upon the release of the Chargers' inactives prior to Thursday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. In the event that Williams -- who was on the field for just two snaps this past Sunday against Atlanta -- is ruled out for the contest, added opportunities in the team's passing attack would be available for Tyron Johnson.
