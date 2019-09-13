Chargers' Mike Williams: Game-time decision
Coach Anthony Lynn noted Friday that Williams (knee) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Lions, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports. "I just need to see that he can go out and play, and not hurt himself," said Lynn. "He has a couple more days, so we'll go day by day."
After logging consecutive DNPs to start the week, Williams returned to a limited session Friday, opening the door for the possibility that he may give it a go this weekend. Fortunately for those considering Williams in Week 2 lineups, the Chargers kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. If Williams ends up limited or out for the contest, Travis Benjamin and Dontrelle Inman would figure to see added work alongside top receiver, Keenan Allen.
