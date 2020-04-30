Chargers' Mike Williams: Gets fifth year
Williams had his fifth-year option extended Thursday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.
This one felt automatic considering Williams has improved each of his first three years as a pro. While touchdown regression spoiled a truly standout third-year campaign, the big-bodied wideout still posted over 1,000 receiving yards despite tallying just 49 receptions in 2019. His emergence as a deep-field threat despite playing with a less-than-desirable deep thrower in quarterback Philip Rivers only reinforced Williams' obvious growth at the position. The 24-year-old's development will be a focal point of an offense that will see a new Chargers QB under center -- whether it's veteran Tyrod Taylor or 2020 No. 6 overall pick Justin Herbert -- for the first time in almost two decades.
