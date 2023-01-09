Head coach Brandon Staley said an MRI revealed that Williams has a back contusion, and the coach expects the wideout to practice at some point ahead of Saturday's matchup with Jacksonville, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Even though the result of Week 18 had no impact on the Chargers' playoff seed, Williams, along with the majority of the Chargers' starters, played deep into Sunday's loss to the Broncos. Williams caught four of five targets for 32 yards before exiting with a back issue, but he appears to have avoided a significant injury and will have a chance to play in the wild-card matchup against the Jaguars, though further clarity on his status likely won't come until later in the week.