Head coach Anthony Lynn said Williams (back) is getting closer to his NFL debut, ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports. "Mike's getting better every single day," Lynn said. "He's running full speed, changing direction. Just right now we're keeping him out of contact. But he's getting better every practice."

While there's still progress to be made in terms of him receiving full physical clearance, it sounds like Williams should be back in the fold within a matter of weeks. The key for him, as with any injury, will be to avoid aggravation as the team amps up his workload.