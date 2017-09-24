Chargers' Mike Williams: Getting closer to NFL debut
Head coach Anthony Lynn said Williams (back) is getting closer to his NFL debut, ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports. "Mike's getting better every single day," Lynn said. "He's running full speed, changing direction. Just right now we're keeping him out of contact. But he's getting better every practice."
While there's still progress to be made in terms of him receiving full physical clearance, it sounds like Williams should be back in the fold within a matter of weeks. The key for him, as with any injury, will be to avoid aggravation as the team amps up his workload.
More News
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Out again in Week 3•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Listed as limited Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Ruled out this week, but returns to practice•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Still not practicing•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Officially out for opener•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Making progress•
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...