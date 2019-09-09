Chargers' Mike Williams: Getting knee looked at
Coach Anthony Lynn relayed Monday that Williams is getting his knee checked out, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports. "He's getting it looked at today, so hopefully it's not too serious," Lynn noted. "Mike's a heck of a football player, and we're going to need him. So hopefully he'll be back soon."
While we won't send off an alarm just yet, this is a situation to monitor. If Williams is forced to miss any time, Travis Benjamin and Dontrelle Inman would be likely to see an uptick in snaps alongside top wideout option Keenan Allen.
More News
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Appears fine after premature exit•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Exits game with knee injury•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Not close to practicing•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Removed from PUP list•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Ahead of schedule in recovery•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: May stay on PUP list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 2 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 1 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at some surprising Week 1 results and tells you what you can believe...
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...