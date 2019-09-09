Coach Anthony Lynn relayed Monday that Williams is getting his knee checked out, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports. "He's getting it looked at today, so hopefully it's not too serious," Lynn noted. "Mike's a heck of a football player, and we're going to need him. So hopefully he'll be back soon."

While we won't send off an alarm just yet, this is a situation to monitor. If Williams is forced to miss any time, Travis Benjamin and Dontrelle Inman would be likely to see an uptick in snaps alongside top wideout option Keenan Allen.