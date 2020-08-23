Williams is slated to undergo tests on his shoulder after leaving practice early Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The report also notes that Williams' collarbone "checked out fine," offering hope that the wideout avoided a serious injury. If Williams ends up missing more than a few days, however, the Chargers may be forced to add some wide receiver depth, given the team's lack of proven options behind Keenan Allen and Williams.
