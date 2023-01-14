Williams (back), who won't play in Saturday's wild-card game at Jacksonville, has "an outside shot" to return in the divisional round if the Chargers advance in the postseason, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Williams was forced out of the Chargers' Week 18 contest at Denver with a back injury, which initially was termed a contusion. He wasn't able to practice Tuesday through Thursday and eventually was ruled out for the first round of the playoffs Friday. At that point, Williams underwent additional testing on his back, and it was revealed that he had a transverse process fracture, which was expected to keep him sidelined for 2-to-3 weeks, according to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. While L.A. must win Saturday for Williams to have a chance to play again this season, there seems to be at least a glimmer of hope that he'll miss just one game as a result of his current health concern.