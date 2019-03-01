Chargers' Mike Williams: Has skill to handle more work
General manager Tom Telesco believes Williams has the ability to handle a high-volume role if needed, Ricky Henne of the team's official website reports. "[Williams] had a great year for us," Telesco said Thursday. "But we're also in an offense where we have a lot of guys to get the football to, so he didn't have 80, 90 or 100 catches, but he has that type of ability."
The seventh overall pick from the 2017 NFL Draft enjoyed a breakout of sorts during his second pro season, parlaying 66 targets into a 43-664-10 receiving line (10.1 YPT, 15.4 YPR) in an offense that gave most of the volume to its running backs and Keenan Allen. Williams should get more chances in 2019 with Tyrell Williams expected to find a new home this offseason, but the Chargers also will need to find targets for tight end Hunter Henry, who returned from a torn ACL to play 14 snaps in a playoff loss to New England. As much as he's deserving of additional opportunities, it's hard to see how the 24-year-old wideout would draw more than five or six targets per game unless Allen were to miss significant time with an injury.
