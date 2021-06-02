Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said Williams should have "nice numbers" this year, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

Williams hasn't lived up to his status as a No. 7 overall pick, but he's at least been useful as a big-play threat and now has arguably the best chance of his career to tack on more volume. Already lacking a reliable No. 3 receiver, the Chargers lost Hunter Henry (93 targets in 2020) to the Patriots this offseason, replacing him with a 34-year-old Jared Cook (60 targets for the Saints) in what could be a prolific passing offense. Justin Herbert averaged 39.7 attempts and 289.1 yards per game last season, but Williams didn't really benefit, as a bunch of the deep throws went to the Chargers' third and fourth wideouts (Jalen Guyton, Tyron Johnson), while Henry, Keenan Allen and RB Austin Ekeler dominated short/intermediate targets. Williams could take a slightly bigger chunk of both pies this season, hoping to break out in the fifth and final year of his rookie contract.