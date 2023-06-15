Williams (back) participated in minicamp and told reporters he's been healthy for months, Jeff Miller of the LA Times reports.

Williams suffered a minor back fracture Week 18 last year and missed a playoff loss to Jacksonville six days later, finishing a once-promising season on a low note. He averaged 5.3 catches for 70.7 yards on 8.4 targets over the first seven weeks and 5.0 catches for 77 yards on 6.6 targets over the final five weeks, with an ankle injury limiting him to six snaps in the five games in between. The per-route and per-snap production wasn't much different from his 2021 breakout year, apart from a lack of touchdowns (four), and there was even a similar trajectory with an injury contributing to a midseason slump (hamstring in 2021). The 28-year-old has tougher competition for deep and intermediate targets after the Chargers drafted Quentin Johnston in the first round, but there may be more of those to go around under new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.