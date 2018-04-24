Chargers' Mike Williams: Healthy for offseason program
Williams is healthy for the Chargers' offseason program, Ricky Henne of the team's official website reports.
Williams injured his back shortly after being taken with the No. 7 overall pick in last year's draft, ultimately missing all of training camp and the first five weeks of the regular season. He finished his rookie campaign with 11 catches for 95 yards on 23 targets, logging 234 offensive snaps in 10 games while stuck behind Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin on the depth chart. The Chargers still have all three of those players on the roster, but they presumably hope (Mike) Williams will push Benjamin or Tyrell Williams for a regular spot in three-wide formations. The team retained Tyrell WIlliams with a second-round restricted free agent tender, while Benjamin has two seasons -- but no guaranteed money -- remaining on his own contract.
More News
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Ends disappointing rookie season on low note•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Shut out in win•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Catches one pass after two-game absence•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Will play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Questionable after full practice•
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...