Williams is healthy for the Chargers' offseason program, Ricky Henne of the team's official website reports.

Williams injured his back shortly after being taken with the No. 7 overall pick in last year's draft, ultimately missing all of training camp and the first five weeks of the regular season. He finished his rookie campaign with 11 catches for 95 yards on 23 targets, logging 234 offensive snaps in 10 games while stuck behind Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin on the depth chart. The Chargers still have all three of those players on the roster, but they presumably hope (Mike) Williams will push Benjamin or Tyrell Williams for a regular spot in three-wide formations. The team retained Tyrell WIlliams with a second-round restricted free agent tender, while Benjamin has two seasons -- but no guaranteed money -- remaining on his own contract.