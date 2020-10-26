Williams secured one of three targets for four yards during Sunday's 39-29 win over the Jaguars.

Despite quarterback Justin Herbert throwing for 347 yards and three touchdowns, Williams was barely involved on offense. Keenan Allen accounted for 13 looks in his return to action, solidifying his status as Herbert's favorite target, but it's nonetheless disappointing to see Williams shut down after he went for 109 yards and two scores Week 5. The 2017 first-rounder will look to bounce back on the road against Denver in Week 8, lest he resurrect his former label as a 'boom-or-bust' fantasy option.