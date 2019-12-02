Chargers' Mike Williams: Heroic effort not enough
Williams caught five of his seven targets for 117 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Broncos.
While Williams' season-long battle with the end zone continues to get the best of the 25-year-old, it's clear the 2017 first-round pick has easily emerged as the Chargers' premiere deep threat. A 52-yard reception in the first half ultimately set up the team's first offensive touchdown, and it arguably should have been Williams' first jaunt in the end zone as well if not for a woefully under thrown ball from quarterback Philip Rivers that forced the wide open receiver to derail his momentum on the deep pass. Williams later made a Herculean effort on a 4th-and-11 with just under two minutes remaining in the game, high-pointing the deep pass with one hand to bring in the ball, setting the stage for what appeared to be an overtime-forcing field goal. At some point or another Williams, who easily surpassed his career-high in total receiving yards Sunday, is due for some positive touchdown regression, but it remains to be seen who will be throwing him the ball as Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported earlier Sunday that the Chargers may look to bench its veteran mainstay if Rivers continues to struggle.
