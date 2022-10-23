Williams injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Williams is officially listed as questionable to return, but he almost certainly won't come back into the game against Seattle with Los Angeles trailing by three touchdowns down the stretch. Per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN, Williams was put on a cart on the sideline and taken to the locker room. The Chargers' timely Week 8 bye will give Williams an extra week to heal up before the Chargers face Atlanta in Week 9. He caught seven of nine targets for 86 yards and a touchdown prior to getting injured.