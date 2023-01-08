Williams was forced out of Sunday's game against the Broncos with a back injury.
With the Chargers locked into the No. 5 playoff seed in the AFC, chances are Williams' day is over. Prior to his exit, the wideout caught four of his five targets for 32 yards. In his absence, the team's available WR options are Keenan Allen, Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter.
