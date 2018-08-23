Chargers' Mike Williams: Impressive thus far in camp
Williams has been one of the biggest risers during the Chargers training camp thus far, Jim Trotter of NFL.com reports.
Finally healthy after a season plagued by back and ankle injuries, Williams has been impressive thus far in camp, creating real strides not just as a red zone threat, but an all-around receiver. Williams will likely slot in behind Tyrell Williams (foot) as the No. 3 wideout when the season starts, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see the former No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft progress further up the depth chart the more acumen he builds with quarterback Philip Rivers.
