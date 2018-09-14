Williams could in line for additional snaps in Week 2 if Travis Benjamin (foot) is unable to play, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Benjamin was spotted in a walking boot Wednesday and has failed to practice at all this week. In other words, all signs point to the speedy wide receiver missing Week 2 which would open the door for Williams to vault into the No. 3 spot on the depth chart behind Tyrell Williams and Keenan Allen. Williams put together favorable numbers last Sunday as the Chargers attempted to rally back from a second half deficit, but nearly all of his targets came in the second half. Furthermore, it's unlikely quarterback Philip Rivers will get anywhere close to the 51 attempts he threw against the Chiefs last week, as the Chargers are expected to be heavy favorites against the lowly Bills on Sunday. Arguably one of the team's best red zone targets, Williams certainly has some fantasy viability, particularly in standard scoring, but fantasy owners may want to proceed with some trepidation until the second-year receiver displays some level of consistency.