Williams (ankle), who is slated to play Sunday versus the Chiefs, is expected to handle a normal workload, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

With the help of a Week 8 bye, Williams is in line to miss just two games as a result of a high right-ankle sprain suffered back in Week 7. In the first six contests of the campaign, he hovered between 84 and 94 percent of the offensive snaps, which seemingly can be expected of the sixth-year pro Sunday. At the same time, fellow wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) likely will be under a pitch count, so the pecking order at the position may be Williams, Allen and DeAndre Carter.