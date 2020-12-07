Williams caught four of nine targets for 43 yards during Sunday's 45-0 loss to the Patriots.

Williams tied for second on the team in targets but grabbed less than half the passes thrown his way and finished with a lackluster average of 10.8 yards per catch. He has now been held under 50 yards in three of the last four games and has just one touchdown in his last five. The downturn in production comes just after Williams seemed to be hitting his stride and he'll look to get back on track in an inviting matchup with the Falcons next Sunday.