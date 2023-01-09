Williams (back) required assistance to get from the locker room to the bus after Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Broncos, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Williams exited the season finale due to a back injury that appears to be hampering his ability to walk. Hopes that the wide receiver's early exit was precautionary are fading, and Williams will need to heal quickly to be available for the wild-card round in Jacksonville. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, X-rays on Williams' back were negative, but Williams will undergo further testing Monday.