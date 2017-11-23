Chargers' Mike Williams: Injures knee Thursday
Williams is questionable to return to Thursday's contest at Dallas due to a knee injury.
Tending to a knee issue in advance of this game, Williams maintained limited standing Monday through Wednesday before he was given questionable availability. He avoided the list of inactives but wasn't targeted on the Chargers' first drive, after which he has carted to the locker room with his leg held straight in front of him, per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. While worrisome for the rookie, upcoming tests will determine the severity of the ailment.
