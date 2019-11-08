Chargers' Mike Williams: Kept to two catches in loss
Williams secured two of three targets for 55 yards in the Chargers' 26-24 loss to the Raiders on Thursday.
The majority of Williams' production came on a game-long 45-yard grab, but he was otherwise held in check by an aggressive Raiders defense. Williams had pout together a season-high 111-yard performance in Week 9 versus the Packers, so the upside is certainly there for the 2017 first-round pick. However, Williams continues to see a relatively modest target share on most weeks (six or fewer looks in four straight games), but he'll look to garner more opportunities versus the Chiefs in a Week 11 Monday night AFC West battle on Nov. 18.
More News
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Continues as deep threat•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Drops deep touchdown pass•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Touchdown drought continues•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Sees double-digit targets•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Makes six catches versus Broncos•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Suits up Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Week 10 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 10 at tight end, including how...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...