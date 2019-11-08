Chargers' Mike Williams: Kept to two catches in loss

Williams secured two of three targets for 55 yards in the Chargers' 26-24 loss to the Raiders on Thursday.

The majority of Williams' production came on a game-long 45-yard grab, but he was otherwise held in check by an aggressive Raiders defense. Williams had pout together a season-high 111-yard performance in Week 9 versus the Packers, so the upside is certainly there for the 2017 first-round pick. However, Williams continues to see a relatively modest target share on most weeks (six or fewer looks in four straight games), but he'll look to garner more opportunities versus the Chiefs in a Week 11 Monday night AFC West battle on Nov. 18.