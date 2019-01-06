Williams brought in two of five targets for 42 yards and also caught a two-point conversion pass in the Chargers' 23-17 wild-card win over the Ravens on Sunday.

Williams end up pacing the Chargers in receiving yardage with his modest total, and he also logged the longest catch of the day for the team with a 28-yard grab in the second half. He then found himself wide open in the left corner of the end zone on a two-point conversion play after Melvin Gordon's early fourth-quarter one-yard run. The second-year wideout finished the regular season on a strong note with three touchdowns over the last three games, as well 76- and 65-yard efforts in Weeks 15 and 17, respectively. Now having gotten a taste of some postseason success, Williams will look to take his contributions up a notch versus the Patriots in next Sunday's divisional-round matchup.