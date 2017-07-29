Chargers' Mike Williams: Lands on PUP list
Williams (back) was placed on the PUP list on Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Although the rookie recently received some positive news about his back that alleviated some fears regarding a possible season-ending back surgery, Williams is not ready to take part in drills when the Chargers open up camp Sunday. Fortunately, Williams will be able to be activated off the PUP list at any point in training camp. As it stands, the Chargers will open camp with Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams, Travis Benjamin, and Dontrelle Inman (abdomen) as their primary wideouts.
