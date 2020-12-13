A back issue forced Williams to exit Sunday's game against the Falcons, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.
Williams wasn't targeted prior to his departure and if he's unable to return to the contest, he'll look to bounce back in time for the Chargers' upcoming Thursday night tilt against the Raiders.
