The Chargers expect Williams (ankle) to miss a minimum of four weeks, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The wideout thus stands to miss multiple games despite suffering his high-ankle sprain right before a Week 8 bye. The Chargers also have WRs Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Joshua Palmer (concussion) banged up at the moment, and they've already lost Jalen Guyton to an ACL tear. Given the timeline mentioned above, Williams could be placed on injured reserve soon.