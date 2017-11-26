Chargers' Mike Williams: Likely out Week 13
WIlliams is dealing with a bone bruise in his right knee rather than any damage to his ACL and isn't expected to play Week 13 against the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Williams had been dealing with the knee injury prior to Thursday's win over the Cowboys, but was active for the contest before departing following the first offensive series after apparently suffering an aggravation. According to Rapoport, the Chargers are considering the rookie week-to-week, so there's a decent possibility that he'll miss time beyond the matchup with the Browns. The first-round pick harbored plenty of injury risk prior to being selected in April, and he's done little to quell concerns about his health after a herniated disc in his back sidelined him for the first five games of the season.
