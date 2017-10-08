Williams (back) is expected to make his NFL debut in the Chargers' Oct. 15 matchup with the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Williams, the No. 7 overall pick in the draft back in April, has missed Los Angeles' first four games while recovering from a disc injury in his back, and has already been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Giants. The Chargers have apparently been pleased with the progress the rookie has made in his recovery since he resumed practicing in pads two weeks ago. Williams is slated to practice all three days during the upcoming week, and if he endures no setbacks during those sessions, he'll likely take the field next Sunday. Despite his high pedigree and impressive physical tools, Williams' delayed start to the season coupled with the Chargers' cadre of quality receiving options could make it difficult for the 23-year-old to earn an abundance of snaps and targets in his first NFL season.