Chargers' Mike Williams: Limited again this week
According to head coach Anthony Lynn, Williams (back) will again take part in practice this week. "[Williams] is going to be in pads," Lynn said Monday. "We'll limit his contact. It'll be similar to last week."
If Williams' activity level remains steady, he doesn't seem like a great candidate to make his NFL debut Sunday against the Giants in New York. Having said that, progressing to a full showing by the end of the week would aid in his cause. As long as he remains sidelined, though, Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin will log most of the reps at wide receiver.
