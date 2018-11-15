Williams (groin) was added to the Chargers' Week 11 injury report after logging a limited practice Thursday.

Fellow wideout Keenan Allen (finger/hip) was also limited Thursday after practicing fully Wednesday, so the Chargers' wideout corps suddenly has a couple of key players to watch in advance of Sunday's 4:05 ET kickoff against the Broncos. Through nine games, Williams -- who was not targeted in Week 10 -- is averaging 37.6 receiving yards, but he has managed to make his mark with five TDs over that span.

