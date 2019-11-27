Chargers' Mike Williams: Limited at practice Wednesday
Williams (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.
With the Chargers coming off their bye week, it's notable that Williams is one of four players listed by the team as limited Wednesday. As Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times notes, Williams had some knee issues earlier this season, so we'll have to see if the wideout's reps are simply being managed at this stage or if there's a setback in play.
