Chargers' Mike Williams: Limited in practice Tuesday
Williams (knee) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice session.
Williams was limited for he second straight day with the knee injury that he's dealt with all season. He posted a season high five catches for 38 yards last week. His potential fantasy impact is limited as long as he's under a cap from his knee injury.
